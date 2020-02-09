Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE MUSA opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $74.04 and a one year high of $121.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.