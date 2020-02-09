MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.13

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.63. MVC Capital shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.69.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVC. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in MVC Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MVC Capital by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.