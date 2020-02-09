Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.22 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

Shares of MYGN traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,406,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

