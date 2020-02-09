Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.22 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.
Shares of MYGN traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,406,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
