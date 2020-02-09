Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.