National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NATI opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,289 shares of company stock valued at $455,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

