National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EYE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Vision by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,553,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

