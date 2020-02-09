Needham & Company LLC Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $38.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 3,570,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

