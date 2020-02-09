Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $116.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.98. 519,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 263.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

