Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $116.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.83.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.98. 519,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 263.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
