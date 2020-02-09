New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. 677,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

