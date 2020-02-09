New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37,000 Stock Position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Parsons were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN opened at $42.57 on Friday. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.