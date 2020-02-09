New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alexander’s by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.77 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

