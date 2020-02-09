News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.19. 6,367,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,603. News has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

