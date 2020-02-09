NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.21.

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

