Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. Nexus has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $115,618.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

