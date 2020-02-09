NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. NiSource reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NiSource.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $237,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,821 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,709 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

