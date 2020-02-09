Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,342 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 95,239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 565,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,712 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NBL stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

