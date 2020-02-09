Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

