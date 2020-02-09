Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.33 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.
Shares of NOK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
