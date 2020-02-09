Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 634,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

