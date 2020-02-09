Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $361.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,325. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.