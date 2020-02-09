Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,825,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 271,882 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 40,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

