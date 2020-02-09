Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NUE stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

