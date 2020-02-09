NuShares Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $715.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026246 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006069 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

