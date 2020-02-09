NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 86.64%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 126.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

