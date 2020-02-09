ODUWA Price Reaches $0.13 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $295,894.00 and approximately $65,706.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

