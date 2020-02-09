Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203,135 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.55% of Old Republic International worth $37,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

