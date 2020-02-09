On.Live (ONL) Market Capitalization Tops $256,070.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. On.Live has a market cap of $256,070.00 and $563.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, On.Live has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.