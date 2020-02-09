Ontology (ONT) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00008984 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. Ontology has a market capitalization of $577.04 million and approximately $172.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Indodax, Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bibox, Koinex, Huobi, Binance, BitMart and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

