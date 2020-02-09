Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Opko Health also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opko Health.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,563.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,397,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,729. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $4,789,000. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

