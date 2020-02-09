Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORTX. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 249,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,102. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.