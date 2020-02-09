Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Achieves $2.79 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $10.19 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.