Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,974,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

