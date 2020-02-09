Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE OR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

