Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$25,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324,118 shares in the company, valued at C$11,662,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares purchased 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

OM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.15. Osisko Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.