Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVID. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

OVID stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. 342,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,338. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

