Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OVID stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

