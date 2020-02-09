Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.90.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OC traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,854. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Article: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.