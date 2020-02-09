Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.49, 2,122,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,572,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 683,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

