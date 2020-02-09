Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,241,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 259,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 5,050,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,532. The stock has a market cap of $737.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 113.89% and a negative net margin of 92.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

