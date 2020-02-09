Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PFHO opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

