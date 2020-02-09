Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,682 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,931,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,668,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 812.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,574,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

