Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $55.81 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

