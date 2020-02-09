Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $150.49 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

