Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 227 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.70 and a twelve month high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

