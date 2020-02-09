Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $36,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $2,802,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $9,896,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

