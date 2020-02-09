Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $44,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WPM stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of -0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

