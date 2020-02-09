Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $88,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $211.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

