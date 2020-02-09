Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

