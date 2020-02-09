Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 336,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

