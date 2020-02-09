Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

