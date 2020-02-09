Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit