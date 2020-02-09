Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $22,404,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CNC stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

